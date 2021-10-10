iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Holdings Lifted by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of BancorpSouth Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $23,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

ACWX stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.73 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03.

