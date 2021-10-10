Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $226.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $212.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.88. Etsy has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,485 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,142. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

