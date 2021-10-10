AWM Investment Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,832,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems comprises 2.0% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $20,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,583,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

WPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

WPRT opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $511.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. Equities analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.