AWM Investment Company Inc. Grows Position in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 991.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,269,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,877,777 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 13.76% of Recro Pharma worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.90 on Friday. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $88.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

