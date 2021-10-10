612,147 Shares in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Bought by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 612,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth $82,000. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Clarus Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ GBNH opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.57. Greenbrook TMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.15.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrook TMS Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

