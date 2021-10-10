Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 5,341.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,341.33 ($69.78).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AHT shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

LON AHT opened at GBX 5,624 ($73.48) on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,742 ($35.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,284 ($82.10). The stock has a market cap of £25.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,666.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,249.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

