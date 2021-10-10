AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $152.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $115,276,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,998,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in AptarGroup by 193.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 17.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after acquiring an additional 282,530 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $124.51 on Thursday. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.