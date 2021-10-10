Vanilla Network Achieves Market Cap of $7.73 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $11.72 or 0.00021352 BTC on popular exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $9,452.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00134837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,002.77 or 1.00243586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.63 or 0.06469273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 804,648 coins and its circulating supply is 659,434 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

