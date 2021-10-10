Stifel Financial Corp Has $520.90 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,581 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $520,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $2,312,000. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 81,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $156.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

