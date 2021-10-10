Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.68. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $90.83. The firm has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

