Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,774,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $2,734,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $287.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.58. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

