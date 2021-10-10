Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,980,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.96% of Hilton Worldwide worth $3,013,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $141.51 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $143.31. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.98.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

