Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target at $4.90

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.54 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

