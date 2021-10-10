Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after acquiring an additional 89,516 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 41.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 248,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

NYSE:ESS opened at $326.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

