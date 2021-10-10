Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $85.68 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.27.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

