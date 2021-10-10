Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of CWB stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $92.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.27.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.