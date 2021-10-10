Bailard Inc. Sells 3,301 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 34.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

CARR stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

