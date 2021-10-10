Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $976,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

