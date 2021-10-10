Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 260,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $153.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $105.95 and a 1 year high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

