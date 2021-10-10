Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $153.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $105.95 and a one year high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

