Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 20,045 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 609.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $62.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.