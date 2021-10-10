Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 20,045 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 609.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $62.77.

