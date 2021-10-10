Bamco Inc. NY Invests $34.84 Million in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,836,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.91% of Latham Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Latham Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Latham Group Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.