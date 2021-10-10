Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 33,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,824,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Medifast by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MED opened at $192.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.39. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.59 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. Medifast’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

