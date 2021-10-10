Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,117 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $49,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.18.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $285.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

