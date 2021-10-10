Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $41,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

Shares of ASML opened at $730.27 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $357.38 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $299.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $811.44 and a 200-day moving average of $718.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.