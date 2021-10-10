Fort L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,220 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,780,950,000 after acquiring an additional 84,466 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.00.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPAM opened at $586.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $609.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.83 and a 1-year high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

