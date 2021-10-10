BOMB Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $304,958.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $2.42 or 0.00004413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,947.90 or 1.00143592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00062051 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00050201 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001254 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.38 or 0.00518286 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004670 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 903,738 coins and its circulating supply is 902,950 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

