Brokerages Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target at $90.67

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,194 shares of company stock worth $4,041,882. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.05.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

