Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.32 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.32.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

