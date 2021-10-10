SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Shares Purchased by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter.

SPLB stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

