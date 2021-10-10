NYL Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

NYL Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 271,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $105.85 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.82.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

