Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $142.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

