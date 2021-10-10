Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.960-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.88 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.200 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93. Vertiv has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

