Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

EFG stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

