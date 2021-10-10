AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys 72 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 39.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 65.2% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $161.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.28. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

