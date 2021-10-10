AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 214 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 535.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $164.23 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

