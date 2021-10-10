AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $42,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 535.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,704,000. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

