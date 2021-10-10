Bridgewater Associates LP Has $16.29 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 73.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,240 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $16,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

