Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stake Lifted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,726 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.20% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $17,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $7,292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,004,000 after buying an additional 67,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.38.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $156.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.26 and its 200-day moving average is $149.29. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

