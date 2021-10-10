Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in XPeng were worth $23,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter worth $640,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 227.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 88.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204,014 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 57.4% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter worth $152,073,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPEV opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEV. upped their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

