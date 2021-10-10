Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 711,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of GoodRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after acquiring an additional 855,772 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,173,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,613,000 after acquiring an additional 163,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.65.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion and a PE ratio of -46.08.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 669,427 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 291,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $12,511,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 864,463 shares valued at $36,528,484. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

