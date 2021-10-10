Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 12,706 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.13% of Trip.com Group worth $26,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after buying an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,368,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,723,000 after buying an additional 751,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.