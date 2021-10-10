Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 59,782 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $26,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $37,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $219,606.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,108 shares in the company, valued at $15,135,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $150.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $105.93 and a one year high of $168.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.