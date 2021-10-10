Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 64,969 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 27.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,969 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $64,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

