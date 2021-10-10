Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,319 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.23% of Henry Schein worth $23,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.10 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.