Axa S.A. Grows Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,301 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Xylem worth $34,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Xylem by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $121.47 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.98 and its 200 day moving average is $120.72. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

