Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $590,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,618,000 after purchasing an additional 534,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 492,524 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,376,000 after purchasing an additional 306,336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 208,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 265,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,948,000 after acquiring an additional 162,093 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $130.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.83. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

