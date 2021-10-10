Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $638,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 26,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,863,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.71.

NYSE:UHS opened at $130.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.83.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

