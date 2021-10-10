9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 552 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $185.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

